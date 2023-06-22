Posted: Jun 22, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 9:36 AM

PSO has restored power to 68% of customers impacted by severe storms over the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, the utility reports approximately 66,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of more than 240,000 customer outages.

PSO says more than 3,500 utility workers continue to work the storm restoration effort in PSO’s service areas. They say the vast majority of customers impacted by the storms will have power restored between now and Saturday.