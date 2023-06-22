Posted: Jun 22, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to participate in a fun event to help out a local charity that focuses on providing first responders with life-saving equipment.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kristin Curd and Brian Baker with Crossfit Bartlesville and Jon Beckloff with Project Tribute Foundation asked everyone interested to sign up for the "Dryathlon" fundraiser on Saturday, July 8, at Crossfit Bartlesville at 3822 SE Kentucky in Bartlesville.

This event is that is does not involve miles of swimming.

Your Dryathlon Workout equipment will be provided by CrossFit Bartlesville. Suggested team sizes of 4-7 people (the larger the team, the easier the workout). Workout can be scaled as needed. Please review the available heat times and sign up here: http://Crossfit Bartlesville Hosts Dryathlon Fundraiser for Project Tribute

Please list team members in comments, but only sign up for one slot per team.

Any donation is welcome to participate in this fundraiser workout. The suggested donation is $20 per person, but any donation is appreciated. Please donate through the link above or at the door by cash or check, made out to "Project Tribute Foundation." Thank you so much for supporting our local community and a great cause!

Project Tribute Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit aimed at serving our first responders by providing them life-saving training, equipment, tools, and support. 100% or your donation goes directly towards providing first responders near and far with life saving gear and supplies. Click the link below to donate and check out our website www.ProjectTribute.com for more ways to support our cause.

Please complete waiver if not a CrossFit Bartlesville member: https://app.wodify.com/Waivers/SignWEntry.aspx...

This event is open to the public.