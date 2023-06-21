Posted: Jun 21, 2023 1:46 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 1:46 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved a bid earlier this week to get 14 of the sheriff’s 2023 Ford Explorers repaired after they were pelted with hail. The vehicles were in Oklahoma City during a hailstorm on April 19, while the cars were getting upfitted. Dents from the damage will be removed and no new paint jobs are needed.

There is not a set date for when all the Ford Exploers will be fixed but it is projected to be soon The commissioners meet on Monday at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.