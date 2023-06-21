Posted: Jun 21, 2023 11:43 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 11:43 AM

Tom Davis

Marilou Bork, one of the founders of Elder Care, will present a book review at Elder Care on Thursday, August 24. She will discuss Learning to Speak Alzheimer’s written by Joanne Koenig Coste.

“After hearing the concerns and questions that Alzheimer's disease can bring to families, friends, and the patients suffering from this disease, I think this is a timely book that needs to be shared,” says Bork. “Sometimes we avoid a friend who has Alzheimer's due to our own discomfort. This book can help us feel more comfortable in communicating with those with the illness and help reduce the patient's fear and isolation.”

It is estimated that more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's.

Bork is a licensed clinical social worker who has worked in the field of aging for over 30 years. She has a Masters of Social Work from the University of Oklahoma. Bork was one of the original founders of Elder Care in 1983 and has since worked primarily in the mental health field.

The Learning to Speak Alzheimer’s book review is part of Elder Care’s 2023 “Alzheimer’s in our Community” seminar series.

The event will be held at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Call (918) 336-8500 for more information.