Posted: Jun 21, 2023 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 10:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

PSO crews made significant progress late Tuesday night restoring electric service to customers impacted by this past weekend’s severe storms.

As of Wednesday morning, PSO has restored electric service to more than 100,000 customers in the PSO service areas.

A total of approximately 104,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of more than 204,000 customers earlier in the week.

PSO says they expect to have the vast majority of all customers impacted by the storm to be restored between now and Saturday. Customers can view real-time outage and restoration information by visiting psoklahoma.com.