Posted: Jun 20, 2023 3:37 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 3:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to take care of two items of business.

First, the council is expected to discuss and possibly take action on a contract with Lee Construction to remove and reinstall the shade structure at Civitan Park. The playground at the park has been closed since mid-May when a severe wind storm damaged the structure.

Additionally, the City Council is expected to discuss a new bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police for the next two fiscal years.

The City Council meeting begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting is open to the public.