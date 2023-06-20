Posted: Jun 20, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 2:54 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met Tuesday morning and discussed an ambulance service bid for the Barnsdall and Avant areas.

The commissioners opened two bids which were both from Miller EMS. One of the bids were for $4,000 a month cheaper. Commissioner Charlie Cartwright talks about the second Miller EMS bid.

Cartwright was asked why he thought there were no other bidders and this was Cartwright’s response.

Neither of the bids were approved but action is expected to be made soon.

The commissioners meet next Monday at 10 a.m. in the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.