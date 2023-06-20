News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 20, 2023 2:26 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 2:28 PM
State of Emergency Declared in Parts of Oklahoma
Nathan Thompson
Gov. Kevin Stitt has called on Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat to sign an executive order declaring a State of Emergency for several counties in eastern Oklahoma following severe storms over the weekend.
The governor's request came on Tuesday while he is out of the country. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is also out of state, leaving the signing requirement to Sen. Treat.
The emergency declaration is for Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Choctaw counties. It will allow for local jurisdictions to be eligible for possible reimbursement for disaster services and recover supplies.
The declaration is in effect for 30 days.
Gov. Stitt issued the following statement while in Paris, France: “My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms. The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times. I am thankful for our emergency response teams and power crews who are working tirelessly to restore utilities in the affected areas.”
