Posted: Jun 20, 2023 1:44 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 2:59 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday facing a felony charge of arson in the first degree and child endangerment.

According to an affidavit, when officers went to an apartment resided by Jessica Morales and four victims for a welfare check, they were met with a living room filled with broken glass and thrown foods and drinks in other rooms.

During the checkup, Morales said she became angry and started throwing items and would later become angry with the officers and asked them to leave. When the officers were outside, they heard yelling and glass items being broken. Officers looked through a window to see glass objects being thrown in the area of a victim. The other victims were asleep in different rooms during the incident.

Officers would place Morales in handcuffs and would find smoke coming from the kitchen. Police would find a wooden picture frame on fire atop of a gas burning stove top and would quickly put out the flame.

Morales is being held over on a $15,000 bond and her next court date is scheduled for July 7, at 9 a.m.