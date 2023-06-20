Posted: Jun 20, 2023 1:43 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 1:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Delaware Tribe of Indians is offering their facilities as a cooling station for those who need a break from the summer heat.

The cooling station is in Forsythe Hall on the Delaware Tribal Campus, located at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd., in east Bartlesville. The tribe says the cooling station is open Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every week while the hot summertime temperatures are around.