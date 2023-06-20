Posted: Jun 20, 2023 1:22 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 1:22 PM

Shea Neal & Nathan Thompson

Rural fire stations within Montgomery County, Kansas will soon be receiving new pagers.

The Montgomery County Commissioners, along with Emergency Management Director Rick Whitson, came to an agreement during this week's meeting on a deal with a bidding company.

Whitson says this is a company from Bartlesville that the county has worked with in the past