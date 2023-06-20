Posted: Jun 20, 2023 10:32 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 10:34 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Tuesday this week for their weekly meeting due to the Juneteenth holiday on Monday. To get things started, they approved a lease renewal for a 2021 John Deere 672G Grader for District #2. Commissioner’s Troy Friddle and Paul Crupper also gave an update on the courthouse camera’s.

The Commissioners next announced the hiring of two new deputies for District #1.

Finally, Commissioner Friddle mentioned in the announcements portion of the meeting, that well-known and long-time Nowata resident Steve Khloer passed away last week.

The Commissioners will meet next Monday at their regular time at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.