News
Nowata County
Posted: Jun 20, 2023 10:32 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 10:34 AM
Nowata Commissioners Meet for their Weekly Meeting on Tuesday
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Tuesday this week for their weekly meeting due to the Juneteenth holiday on Monday. To get things started, they approved a lease renewal for a 2021 John Deere 672G Grader for District #2. Commissioner’s Troy Friddle and Paul Crupper also gave an update on the courthouse camera’s.
The Commissioners next announced the hiring of two new deputies for District #1.
Finally, Commissioner Friddle mentioned in the announcements portion of the meeting, that well-known and long-time Nowata resident Steve Khloer passed away last week.
The Commissioners will meet next Monday at their regular time at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
« Back to News