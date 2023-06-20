News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 20, 2023 8:47 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 8:55 AM
CITY MATTERS: Water Supply Update
Tom Davis
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Vice-mayor James Curd reviewed some recent actions by the bartlesville City Council including the latest on the General Obligation Bond election set for October that, if passed, will provide $14-million to the repair of city streets.
Mr. Curd also reminded listeners to conserve water.
Due to a water shortage caused by drought conditions in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas, certain water restrictions have been implemented for City of Bartlesville water customers.
Vice-mayor Curd said the overall water supply is at 59 percent.
Lake Levels As of June 19, 2023:
- Hulah Lake – 47.7 percent
- Copan Lake – 56.7 percent
- Hudson Lake – 65.7 percent
- Caney River – 100 percent
We are currently in Stage 3 of the Water Storage Ordinance. Under this stage, the following provisions are in effect for all City of Bartlesville water customers:
- Rate increases for customers using more than 2,000 gallons of water per month.
- 2,001 gallons to 10,000 gallons – 5 percent increase
- 10,001 gallons to 25,000 gallons – 10 percent increase
- 25,001 to 50,000 gallons — 15 percent increase
- In excess of 50,000 gallons – 20 percent increase
- Outdoor water is restricted to one day per week (Violations could result in a fine of $50 for the first offense up to $500 for the fifth or more offense)
- Even-numbered properties may water on Thursdays
- Odd-numbered properties may water on Friday
- Water pressure has been reduced within the distribution system to minimum levels allowed by state and federal regulations
« Back to News