Posted: Jun 20, 2023 8:47 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 8:55 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Vice-mayor James Curd reviewed some recent actions by the bartlesville City Council including the latest on the General Obligation Bond election set for October that, if passed, will provide $14-million to the repair of city streets.

Mr. Curd also reminded listeners to conserve water.

Due to a water shortage caused by drought conditions in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas, certain water restrictions have been implemented for City of Bartlesville water customers.

Vice-mayor Curd said the overall water supply is at 59 percent.

Lake Levels As of June 19, 2023:

Hulah Lake – 47.7 percent

Copan Lake – 56.7 percent

Hudson Lake – 65.7 percent

Caney River – 100 percent

We are currently in Stage 3 of the Water Storage Ordinance. Under this stage, the following provisions are in effect for all City of Bartlesville water customers: