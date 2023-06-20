Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Jun 20, 2023 8:47 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 8:55 AM

CITY MATTERS: Water Supply Update

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
 
 
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Vice-mayor James Curd reviewed some recent actions by the bartlesville City Council including the latest on the General Obligation Bond election set for October that, if passed, will provide $14-million to the repair of city streets.
 
Mr. Curd also reminded listeners to conserve water.
 
Due to a water shortage caused by drought conditions in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas, certain water restrictions have been implemented for City of Bartlesville water customers. 
 
Vice-mayor Curd said the overall water supply is at 59 percent.
 
Lake Levels As of June 19, 2023:
 
  • Hulah Lake – 47.7 percent
  • Copan Lake – 56.7 percent
  • Hudson Lake – 65.7 percent
  • Caney River – 100 percent
 
We are currently in Stage 3 of the Water Storage Ordinance. Under this stage, the following provisions are in effect for all City of Bartlesville water customers:
 
  • Rate increases for customers using more than 2,000 gallons of water per month.
  • 2,001 gallons to 10,000 gallons – 5 percent increase
  • 10,001 gallons to 25,000 gallons – 10 percent increase
  • 25,001 to 50,000 gallons — 15 percent increase
  • In excess of 50,000 gallons – 20 percent increase
  • Outdoor water is restricted to one day per week (Violations could result in a fine of $50 for the first offense up to $500 for the fifth or more offense)
  • Even-numbered properties may water on Thursdays
  • Odd-numbered properties may water on Friday
  • Water pressure has been reduced within the distribution system to minimum levels allowed by state and federal regulations

 


« Back to News