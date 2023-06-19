Posted: Jun 19, 2023 10:45 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 10:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

The severe storms that moved through the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning did little damage in the northern half of Washington County, but it's a different story in the southern half of the county.

District 3 County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says there were several trees that were downed or damaged and his crews are cleaning up the mess.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma says it is still addressing outages in the Tulsa metro area and near McAlester where wind gusts in excess of 90 mph caused damage to the electric grid.

As of Monday morning, the outages are concentrated in the Tulsa area where approximately 165,000 customers are still without power.