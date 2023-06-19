Posted: Jun 19, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 10:01 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously voted on Monday to repair a portion the foundation at the main County Fairgrounds building in Dewey, which has started to sink.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle explained the southeast corner of the building started to show a crack. The garage door on that side of the building also has a gap where the door meets the foundation.

Antle says similar damage was found at the Dewey Public Schools Administration Building across the street from the fairgrounds and at other school buildings in the area. He says the school district has already repaired their foundations with hydraulic piers, prompting the county to consider the same.

The cost for the remediation for 15 hydraulic piers at the fairgrounds came in at $14,700. The work should be completed within the next several weeks.