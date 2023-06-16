Posted: Jun 16, 2023 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2023 3:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican delivered the opening statement and questioned witnesses during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing Thursday on the impacts of plastic production and disposal on underserved communities.

In his remarks, Mullin brought attention to the essential role plastics play in Americans’ everyday lives. From live-saving medical devices to clean food and drinking supplies, Mullin says U.S. plastics manufacturing has a vital role which fuels American jobs and reduces our reliance on adversaries like China who have far dirtier environmental practices.

Mullin says there isn't a plastics problem in America, it's another issue