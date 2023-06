Posted: Jun 16, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2023 2:50 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska’s Ben Johnson Days will wrap up on Sunday with the grand finale. Cody Garnett explains why you cannot be anywhere else but in Pawhuska on Sunday.

Garnett says there has been a massive change in the steer roping contest the brings the world’s best steer ropers to Pawhuska.