Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss a possible construction project at the County Fairgrounds.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners will discuss a proposal from RAMJACK and Edens Structural Solutions to install 15 hydraulic-driven steel piers at the fairgrounds in Dewey.

The commissioners are also expected to declare a CAT motor grader as surplus and receive a report from Washington County Adult Drug Court for May 2023.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.