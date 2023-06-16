Posted: Jun 16, 2023 10:05 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2023 10:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

The town of Copan and surrounding areas are under a water boil order until further notice.

According to a notice from the Copan Public Works Authority, a water line re-routing at the water plant combined with reverse flow from clear wells and shallow water levels in the wells have caused finished water effluent levels to exceed legal levels.

Water customers are advised to boil water for at least one minute before consuming, cooking or washing dishes. The boil order includes the town of Copan, Rural Water Districts #7 and #20, as well as Washington Cove and Post Oak campgrounds at Copan Lake.

The Copan Public Works Authority says they are in contact with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for further advisement on the situation.