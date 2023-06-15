Posted: Jun 15, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 3:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

Several Bartlesville Police Department personnel have received promotions, the department announced Thursday.

Troy Newell has been promoted from patrol captain to deputy chief of police. Newell will oversee the BPD Professional Standards/Administrative Division.

Daniel Elkins has moved from being a lieutenant to captain of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Among other promotions announced Thursday, Travis Martinez has been named a lieutenant, Ryan Shields has obtained the rank of sergeant and Andrew Bailey is now a corporal.