Posted: Jun 15, 2023 9:50 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

If you want to make a change and that change is to learn a new skill, or prepare for a new exciting career, Tri County Tech has your back.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech said that from the moment you step onto our campus, you’ll experience state-of-the-art technology and world-class customer service.

Jones invited interested listeners to look at the class and flex class offerings for the fall at https://tricountytech.edu/

You can pick from a variety of class styles that are catered to working adults just like you. An easy application process and our in-house financial assistance program, The Tri County Tech Foundation, will make this life-changing decision as smooth as possible.