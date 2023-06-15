Posted: Jun 15, 2023 9:33 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 9:33 AM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 has acquired all publicly-held stock of Denver-based DCP Midstream, LP for approximately $3.8 billion, the companies announced Thursday.

DCP Midstream is a Fortune 500 natural gas company. It is a general partner joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge Gas. DCP Midstream is one of the nation’s largest producers and marketers of natural gas liquid.

Thursday’s transaction increases Phillips 66’s economic interest in DCP Midstream to 86.8%. Effective with the opening of markets Thursday, DCP Midstream’s common units will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.