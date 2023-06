Posted: Jun 14, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2023 3:25 PM

Dalton Spence

The 14th annual uncorked event is taking place Thursday for ben Johnson Days in Pawhuska.

Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth More says you cannot miss this party

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce website or call 918-287-1208.

Uncorked takes place at the Osage County Fairgrounds 320 Skyline Dr. in Pawhuska.