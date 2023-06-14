News
Ben Johnson Days Kicks Off Wednesday Evening with Artisans of the West
One of the most exciting weeks in green country is here with Ben Johnson Days kicking off Wednesday at the Constantine Theater with Artisans of the West at six.
Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore goes into more detail about tonight
The Exhibit is open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tickets available at the Constantine Theater for $5. Kids 12 and under get in free
Ben Johnson Days Continue are from June 14-18.
