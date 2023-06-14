Posted: Jun 14, 2023 1:46 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2023 1:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma’s Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen introduced the Healthy SNAP Act of 2023 on Tuesday. This is companion legislation to S.1485, introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

The bill would exclude soft drinks, candy, ice cream, and prepared desserts from being purchased with SNAP benefits. The bill also requires the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that eligible food promotes the health of SNAP recipients and reflects nutrition science, public health concerns, and cultural eating patterns.

“Why should our taxpayer dollars be allowed to be spent on junk foods that provide no nutritional value and contribute to America’s obesity epidemic? This is a commonsense reform that will protect taxpayer dollars, improve diet quality, and in the long run will reduce medical costs, with the CDC finding that obesity costs $150 billion per year in the U.S. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this legislation,” Brecheen said.

“Taxpayer dollars should not be spent on junk food. The Healthy SNAP Act will ensure that SNAP program funds go toward healthy nutritious food rather than soda, chips, ice cream or cake,” Rubio said.

Co-sponsors include Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Laurel Lee (R-FL), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Michael Cloud (R-TX), and Mike Gallagher (R-WI).



Groups in support include Heritage Action and The Center for Renewing America.