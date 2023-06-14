Posted: Jun 14, 2023 9:06 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2023 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

The Lighthouse Outreach Center, a Christian-based homeless shelter in Bartlesville, OK, has served thousands of people since its founding in 1992. With a maximum capacity of 65 people, the Lighthouse is the only 24-hour homeless shelter within a 50-mile radius.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lighthouse Executive Director Errol Hada shared some survey information from 59 residents at the outreach center June 6-9, 2023. Among the findings: 62% have been sober for over a year with some as long as 10+ years; 75% have obtained some form of employment while 25% are retired or disabled; 46% have been saved; 58% have rededicated themselves to God; 56% responded as being diagnosed with a mental illness with most receiving treatment and prescriptions and nearly 70% saying they feel safer and better about life.

Hada said Lighthouse Outreach Center provides food, shelter, and clothing within a family atmosphere of love and peace, based on the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our goal is to provide the resources and training to help residents become self-sufficient citizens of the community.