Posted: Jun 13, 2023 12:50 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2023 12:50 PM

James Copeland & Nathan Thompson

Staff at South Coffeyville Schools in Nowata County are cleaning up after extensive water damage. Superintendent Daryl Pruter says the water came in after recent rains

At their meeting Monday night, members of the school board discussed how this water problem stems from a design problem with the roof and a long-term solution is needed. In other business, the board hired David Perkins as the new high school football coach for the coming school year. Pruter says there are still a few positions that need to be filled at the school