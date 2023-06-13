News
Nowata County
Posted: Jun 13, 2023 12:50 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2023 12:50 PM
South Coffeyville Schools Cleaning Up After Water Damage
James Copeland & Nathan Thompson
Staff at South Coffeyville Schools in Nowata County are cleaning up after extensive water damage. Superintendent Daryl Pruter says the water came in after recent rains.
At their meeting Monday night, members of the school board discussed how this water problem stems from a design problem with the roof and a long-term solution is needed. In other business, the board hired David Perkins as the new high school football coach for the coming school year. Pruter says there are still a few positions that need to be filled at the school.
In other business, the board changed the nepotism policy to allow the hiring of relatives of board members due to the small size of the district. Pruter also announced that Nowata County will be paving some of the gravel parking lots around the school soon at no cost to the district.
« Back to News