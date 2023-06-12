Posted: Jun 12, 2023 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 1:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

Congressman Josh Brecheen has announced another slate of town hall meetings where constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.

Brecheen will host a town hall in Ramona on Thursday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post 334, located at 400 Veterans Boulevard.

So far, Congressman Brecheen has held 36 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District with more to be announced soon.