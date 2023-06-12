Posted: Jun 12, 2023 11:46 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 12:23 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on Monday morning while being one member short. Vice-Chairman Timmie Benson was absent from the meeting today, but Troy Friddle and Paul Crupper were present. The meeting started with conversation centered on the needs for the general fund budget for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for the year 2023-24.

Next, the commissioners had their weekly discussion on the courthouse improvements, more specifically the courthouse safety improvements.

Next there was a lease renewal on a 2021 John Deere 672G in District 2. The commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.