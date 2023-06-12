News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 12, 2023 10:38 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 10:38 AM
Tax Commission Releases June Receipts
The Oklahoma Tax Commission released sales tax receipts for June on Monday.
Here are sales tax receipts for our local communities in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties.
Washington County
Bartlesville: $1,828,955.11
Copan: $10,758.90
Dewey: $90,911.68
Ochelata: $25,627.60
Ramona: $6,017.61
Vera: $342.87
Osage County
Avant: $639.12
Barnsdall: $19,167.18
Bartlesville: $33,047.56
Burbank: $453.89
Fairfax: $29,643.93
Hominy: $45,438.25
Pawhuska: $171,578.31
Prue: $3,498.84
Shidler: $3,149.16
Skiatook: $372,113.37
Wynona: $5,788.48
Nowata County
Delaware: $2,048.71
Lenapah: $876.85
New Alluwe: $210.10
Nowata: $95,418.35
South Coffeyville: $11,206.88
Wann: $493.77
