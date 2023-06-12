Posted: Jun 12, 2023 10:38 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 10:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Tax Commission released sales tax receipts for June on Monday.

Here are sales tax receipts for our local communities in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties.

Washington County

Bartlesville: $1,828,955.11

Copan: $10,758.90

Dewey: $90,911.68

Ochelata: $25,627.60

Ramona: $6,017.61

Vera: $342.87

Osage County

Avant: $639.12

Barnsdall: $19,167.18

Bartlesville: $33,047.56

Burbank: $453.89

Fairfax: $29,643.93

Hominy: $45,438.25

Pawhuska: $171,578.31

Prue: $3,498.84

Shidler: $3,149.16

Skiatook: $372,113.37

Wynona: $5,788.48

Nowata County

Delaware: $2,048.71

Lenapah: $876.85

New Alluwe: $210.10

Nowata: $95,418.35

South Coffeyville: $11,206.88

Wann: $493.77