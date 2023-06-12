Posted: Jun 12, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Water, ctiy projects and law and order were some of the topics addressed on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Monday.

Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles brought in Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen, Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry and City Engineer Michah Seimers.

The latest on the city's water situation was address by Terry Lauritesn who said that Hulah Lake is at 58% of capacity and the Stage 3 of the Water Restriction Ordinance is still in place. He said that eventhough we have received some rain lately, it has not yet been enough to lift restrictions.

Lauritsen also announced that Adams Golf Course will soon be off city water when it comes to watering the greens and fairways. A new pump should arrive this week to draw the water from the ponds.

New Police Chief Kevin Ikleberry was next and said some of his first tasks as chief is to complete a pair of goals set by former chief Tracy Roles which is to begin using the Tri County Strategy Center as the new BPD Substation and continue pursuing peace officer training classes at Tri County Tech and bring police training to Bartlesville.

City Engineer Michah Seimers listed numerous projects underway and to talk about the city's decision to dedicate most of the funds from a G.O. bond election tentatively set for October to go for sixing city streets.