Posted: Jun 12, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

Several projects at the Lee Lake Complex on Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville have been completed.

The projects include new parking lots at Lee Lake and Cooper Dog Park; a new connector road between Lee Lake, Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Fields; removal of some unused access roads; and construction of a new soccer field.

$588,501was used to pay for the projects and they were funded by the 2018 General Obligation Bond and the half-cent Capital Improvements Sales Tax.