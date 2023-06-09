Posted: Jun 09, 2023 3:21 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 3:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

Three members of Oklahoma's Congressional delegation came to the defense of former President Donald Trump on Friday, who was indicted on multiple felony counts this week.

District 2 Rep. Josh Brecheen issued a written statement , which in part says, "The phony witch hunt against President Trump continues... This is the first time in American history that the federal government has indicted a president and it is a serious abuse of power by this Administration."

District 1 Rep. Kevin Hern went on Twitter saying ,"It’s the kind of thing you typically see in corrupt autocracies and dictatorships, it’s chilling to see it happen in what used to be the freest nation in the world."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin says, "Once again, the radical Left is weaponizing the Justice Department to attack the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 election cycle. I stand with President Trump."