Posted: Jun 09, 2023 1:56 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 1:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

After nearly three months of not knowing where they would go, the Bartlesville Art Association has found a new home.

For years, the BAA used the Price Tower Annex for their nonprofit art work, but received notice that they would either have to pay rent or find a new location. BAA President Kathleen Rutledge says most of that came from a misunderstanding between the art association and the new owners of the Price Tower

Rutledge says once the right parties met, there was a new understanding, but the BAA felt they should go ahead and find a new location. Recently, that new location has come to a reality

Rutledge says the art assocation has already started the moving process to the Comanche Center location, but some events will continue in the Price Tower Annex through the end of June

Now that the BAA has found a new location, they will still have to pay on the lease. Rutledge says the community can help by becoming a member of the association