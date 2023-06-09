Posted: Jun 09, 2023 9:23 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Many have been asking about the status of OKM’s Under the Stars at Woolaroc with Lee Greenwood tonight?

OKM's Woolaroc concert tonight gets underawy at 5pm with performances by Jecelle Dobson, Buffalo Rome: The Music of Laurel Canyon, and Country legend, Lee Greenwood. There will also be delicious food, kid’s games, and fireworks.

There is a chance of rain for tonight, so OKM Music recommends that you bring your rain gear just in case.