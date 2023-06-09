Posted: Jun 09, 2023 8:57 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 8:58 AM

Tom Davis

A Flag Day celebration was held Friday morning at 9:00 am at the Bartlesville Public Library. Although the actual Flag Day isn't until June 14th, it did not stop our local patriots from honoring Old Glory.

The event was sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution along with the Bartlesville Public Library.

Gloria Hollis, Regent with the DAR, and Steve Domann, President of the SAR, welcomed the crowd. DAR Honoraty Chapter Regent said the opening prayer and DAR Vice Regent Donna Copeland lef the Pledge of Allegiance. The national Anthem was sung by DAR Honorary Chaper Regent Mary Johnson.

SAR's Tom Windle introduced Kay Little who gave the crowd the history of the flag.

Aaron Kirkpatrick, Preaching Minister with the Adams Blvd Church of Christ, led the audience singing of "You're a Grand Old Flag" and "God Bless America."

The closing prayer was offered by Tom Windle with the SAR.