Posted: Jun 08, 2023 7:04 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2023 7:07 PM

Dalton Spence

The City of Pawhuska held its first meeting of the comprehensive plan on Thursday night to see where citizens want the city’s future to go.

Jamie Pierson with TSW design goes into further detail on what Thursday's meeting was about.

During the meeting, a presentation showed that Pawhuska’s population has declined by almost 20 percent since 2000.

To take the online survey to add what you like or dislike about Pawhuska and your dream for the city go to www.tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/pawhuska-comprehensive-plan and paper copies are available at City Hall.

The next meeting is scheduled for September to present findings from the surveys and hold a community planning workshop.