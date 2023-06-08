Posted: Jun 08, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2023 2:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Jeff Dietert, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s plans to continue delivering shareholder value and advancing strategic initiatives, as well as its ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.