Posted: Jun 08, 2023 1:40 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2023 1:55 PM

Dalton Spence

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday who lost his temper during a hearing.

Alex Kordell Boston appeared in court via videocall from the Washington County Jail for being a fugitive from justice in the state of Missouri. When the judge told Boston his bond and the chance of being extradited back to Missouri, he became visibly upset and stated that he did not want to go back to Missouri.

When heading back to his seat, video shows Boston kicked a chair and appears to slam a chair on the ground in the jail. Officers quickly had the situation under control before anyone could be harmed.

Boston is being held over on a $5,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for June 9 at 1:15 p.m. Washington County District Attorney Will Drake said more charges are possible after Thursday’s outburst.