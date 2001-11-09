Posted: Jun 09, 2023 12:00 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 2:23 AM

Watching the stars shine and listening to music legends and rising stars at OKM’s Under the Stars at Woolaroc (1925 Woolaroc Ranch Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74003) on Friday, June 9 at 5:00 p.m. will make you “proud to be an American”. Performances by Jecelle Dobson, Buffalo Rome: The Music of Laurel Canyon, and Country legend, Lee Greenwood. There will also be delicious food, kid’s games, and fireworks.

Jecelle Dobson is OKM’s youth spotlight at this year’s Woolaroc concert. Jecelle Dobson is an 18 year old singer, pianist, and violinist from Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She has performed pop music, musical theatre, country, classical, and even opera. Jecelle performed with the OkMEA All-state chorus and throughout Bartlesville for restaurants, festivals, and more. She recently graduated from Bartlesville High School and plans to pursue vocal performance and violin performance at Oklahoma State University in the fall semester.

Buffalo Rome blends the earthy feel reminiscent of the 1970’s west coast country rock scene with today’s modern country bringing a vinyl vibe to the digital age. In The Music of Laurel Canyon, Buffalo Rome celebrates one of the most sacred musical places of the '60s and early '70s. Buffalo Rome has appeared with such luminaries as Kenny Loggins, Montgomery Gentry, Little Big Town, Three Doors down and even Ray Walker from The Jordaniares. They toured China backed by the 88-piece China Philharmonic Orchestra and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, playing to hundreds of thousands of fans. They have appeared on the Great America Country network, played at The Country Music Hall of Fame and even been featured on “Muscle Shoals to Music Row” where southern rock got its start. Buffalo Rome unique sound has been praised by audiences across the Unites States.

OKM Music is proud to have the CMA and Grammy winner country legend Lee Greenwood as the headliner for the evening. With seven #1 songs & twenty-five charted singles to his credit, Greenwood embodies musical success and passion. His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out”, “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands”, ”She’s Lying”, “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose”, “Dixie Road”, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going Going Gone”, “You Got A Good Love Comin”, “Fools Gold”, and “Mornin Ride” . He already garnered several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy”, “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me”. Lee Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including, Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 & 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.”. The CMA also named “God Bless The U.S.A.” its Song of the Year in 1985.

“God Bless the USA” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It was also #1 on the pop charts after 9/11/01. In addition, CBS News voted “God Bless The U.S.A.” the most recognizable patriotic song in America. Greenwood says, “USA is the song I always felt the need to write. I wanted to have something that would unite Americans from coast to coast and to instill pride back in the United States. The song represents my family, my community and those men and women who have paid the price for the freedoms we all love and enjoy.”

Enjoy savory and sweet dishes from locally owned food trucks. Kids will have a blast with the country-themed games. Watch a breathtaking fireworks display that compliments the stars of the night to conclude the evening. OKM looks forward to seeing you there!

For the Woolaroc Concert, children 12 and under are FREE, students (13-20) are $36, General Admission is $57, and Premium which includes VIP parking and seating is $100. For more information, please visit www.okmmusic.org or call 918-336-9900.