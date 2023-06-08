Posted: Jun 08, 2023 6:48 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2023 6:50 AM

Tom Davis

Starting its 39th season with a show stopping performance, OKM Music will host its Festival Kick-Off at Tower Center at Unity Square (300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003) tonight,June 8 at 4:30 p.m with FREE activities and performances from magician Jim Green and the band Mads Tolling & The Mads Men. Following the fun, Voctave will begin their ticketed concert in The Center at 8 PM.

When the gates open, you will be greeted with games, food trucks, and an air of energy and excitement. Then, local magician Jim Green will mesmerize everyone will mind bending tricks The show full of family fun will leave you surprised and laughing.

After the laughter from Jim Green calms down, the renowned violinist and two-time Grammy Award winner Mads Tolling & The Mads Men will take the stage. The group celebrates music from the 60’s. Repertoire ranges from “Mission Impossible,” “Meet the Flintstones” to “Georgia on My Mind.” Mads has performed over a thousand concerts around the world, including at The Hollywood Bowl, Library of Congress and at the Bay Area’s Paramount, Herbst Theatres, and for the Danish Royal Family. As a featured Yamaha Artist, Mads leads clinics and masterclasses in the US and internationally.

OKM is thrilled to have Voctave headlining our kick-off at the Center at 8 PM. Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from the Central Florida area. Formed in the winter of 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their artistic arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Voctave members have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop and choral music. Members of Voctave have performed all over the world and can be heard on countless recordings. The group has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award winners. With multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts. Voctave has received more than 150 million views on their videos.

Reserve tickets for FREE for Jim Green and Mads Tolling & the Mads Men on our website. For tickets to Voctave, youth under 12 are FREE, student admission (13-21) is $36, general admission is $57, and premium tickets are $78. To reserve or buy tickets or for more information, visit www.okmmusic.org or call 918-336-9900.