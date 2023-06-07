Posted: Jun 07, 2023 2:28 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2023 2:29 PM

Dalton Spence

Summertime is here and so are ticks as Oklahoma is home to five of the nation’s seven different tick species that can cause a type of illness to humans.

After coming from an outside activity be sure to check for ticks in your hair, ears and around your limbs. If bitten by a tick use clean, fine tipped tweezers to grasp the tick and pull upward steadily with no twisting motions. Be sure to clean the bite with soap and water and the tick down the toilet.

Symptoms of a tickborne illness include fever, chills, rashes, aches and pains.

Also be sure to check your pets for ticks as well.