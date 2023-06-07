Posted: Jun 07, 2023 1:33 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2023 1:33 PM

Dalton Spence

The Hominy Chamber of Commerce is starting a new tradition for the Fourth of July with a catfish tournament.

The tournament is on July 1, at Hominy Lake. The tournament is allowing fishing teams of two where the team can combine its five biggest fish to be counted. Fish must be alive by the time of weigh-in. Check in is at 6 a.m. with weigh-ins at 6:45 p.m.

Entry fee is $70 per team and all state and federal fishing rules and regulations will be observed so fishing license are required.

Early entry fee and application due by June 30, through PayPal THEHOMINYCHAMBEROFCOMMERCE@YAHOO.COM

To sign up or to review the rules click here.