Posted: Jun 07, 2023 10:32 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2023 10:32 AM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

Independence, Kansas police were involved in a stand-off on Tuesday.

Police say a domestic disturbance involving a firearm took place in the 700 block of West Maple Tuesday morning. The victim was able to escape and call police from another location. Officers attempted to get the suspect to surrender, but were unable to convince him to exit the residence.

Montgomery County and Coffeyville PD Special Response Teams were called in, along with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. After a search warrant was obtained, firearms believed to be connected to the incident were recovered.

32-year-old Zebulon Zacharia Williams, of Independence, was arrested and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Charges of attempted murder and interference are being sought.