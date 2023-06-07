Posted: Jun 07, 2023 10:17 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2023 10:17 AM

Chase McNutt

Legislation to help more Oklahomans access medical biomarker tests has been signed into law. Senator Paul Rosino of Oklahoma City is the principal author of Senate Bill 513, and said this measure was his top priority for the 2023 legislative session.

Rosino goes into more detail about SB 513.

Rosino pointed to a survey where 66 percent of oncology providers reported that insurance coverage has been a significant or moderate barrier to appropriate biomarker testing for their patients. However, he noted the largest insurance group for state employees estimated the cost would only be 14 to 23 cents a month per employee.

By identifying the most effective treatment from the start, unnecessary, ineffective treatments can be avoided, resulting in cost savings.

Rep. Nicole Miller of Edmond is the House principal author of SB 513, and it will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.