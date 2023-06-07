News
Posted: Jun 07, 2023 6:21 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2023 6:22 AM
Hulah Lake Water Level Improves A Bit Following Tuesday's Rains
Tom Davis
Current Readings
- 4.63 ft BELOW normal
- Pool elevation is 728.37 feet on 07JUN2023 06:00 hours.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7229 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Wednesday 07Jun2023 06:00.
- Conservation pool is 43.08% full.
- Conservation pool storage filled is 7229 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.19 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
- Conservation pool storage empty is 9553 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.24 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
