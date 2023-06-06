News
Phoenix Rising Aviation Named Business of Year
Nathan Thompson
Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday evening at the ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville to celebrate the 119th Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards and Gala.
Phoenix Rising Aviation was named the Business of the Year. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport. It specializes in providing maintenance for Falcon jets as well as sales, aircraft appraisals and pre-buys. Phoenix Rising Aviation President Warren Peck says he was surprised at being named business of the year, and thanked his staff and the community for their support.
Phoenix Rising President Warren Peck accepts the award for Business
of the Year during the 119th Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce
Awards & Gala on Tuesday night at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown
Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson
Moxie on Second was named the Small Business of the Year. Since the store opened in 2017 when Bartlesville Public Schools was looking for a company to handle their spirit wear for athletics. Since then, Moxie on Second has grown into a large boutique store specializing in locally sourced items. Christy Johnson, owner of Moxie on Second, was unable to attend the event Tuesday night, but submitted a video thanking the community for the award.
Here are the other award winners from Tuesday night
Anna Short received the Rising Star Award during the 119th Annual
Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday at the
Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson
Kumar Krishnan received the Tom Shoemake Award during the 119th
Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday
at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson
Val Callaghan, right, received the Ernie McAnaw Award during the 119th
Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday
at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson
Brenda Hansen, center, received the Jim Gillie Award during the 119th
Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday
at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson
Crystal Sare, right, accepted the Frank Phillips Award on behalf of the
entire Sare family during the 119th Annual Bartlesville Chamber of
Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in
downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson
