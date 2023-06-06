Posted: Jun 06, 2023 9:12 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 9:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday evening at the ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville to celebrate the 119th Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards and Gala.

thanked his staff and the community for their support. Phoenix Rising Aviation was named the Business of the Year. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport. It specializes in providing maintenance for Falcon jets as well as sales, aircraft appraisals and pre-buys. Phoenix Rising Aviation President Warren Peck says he was surprised at being named business of the year, and

Phoenix Rising President Warren Peck accepts the award for Business

of the Year during the 119th Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce

Awards & Gala on Tuesday night at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown

Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson

video thanking the community for the award. Moxie on Second was named the Small Business of the Year. Since the store opened in 2017 when Bartlesville Public Schools was looking for a company to handle their spirit wear for athletics. Since then, Moxie on Second has grown into a large boutique store specializing in locally sourced items. Christy Johnson, owner of Moxie on Second, was unable to attend the event Tuesday night, but submitted a

Here are the other award winners from Tuesday night

Anna Short received the Rising Star Award during the 119th Annual

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday at the

Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson

Kumar Krishnan received the Tom Shoemake Award during the 119th

Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday

at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson

Val Callaghan, right, received the Ernie McAnaw Award during the 119th

Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday

at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson

Brenda Hansen, center, received the Jim Gillie Award during the 119th

Annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday

at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Photo by Nathan Thompson

Crystal Sare, right, accepted the Frank Phillips Award on behalf of the

entire Sare family during the 119th Annual Bartlesville Chamber of

Commerce Awards & Gala on Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in