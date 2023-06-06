Posted: Jun 06, 2023 4:36 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 4:36 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting earlier this week and approved planning and zoning to purchase new tables and chairs. The commissioners approved to sign a contract with Comanche County Regional Juvenile Detention Center for $40 a day for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The meeting wrapped up the meeting wrapping up the month of May with highway receipts. The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.