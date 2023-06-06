News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 06, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 3:13 PM
Contractor Sought to Repair Civitan Park Shade Structure
Kelli Williams & Nathan Thompson
Civitan Park, which was closed last month when damage to the park's shade structure was discovered, will remain closed for a while longer as city of Bartlesville staff attempts to locate a contractor who can make the necessary repairs.
The damages are believed to have been caused by faulty installation, with the footings placed at varying elevations and the columns placed directly onto them. The city's Director of Engineering Michah Siemers says the park will be reopened once the structure has been removed.
The structure was gifted to the city in 2006. It is unknown who completed the installation.
« Back to News