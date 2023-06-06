Posted: Jun 06, 2023 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 3:08 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska Public Library is on week three of its six-week summer reading program. The program makes learning fun for kids who are on summer break between kindergarten and fifth grade. Each week is a new and different adventure with this week featuring the fun of science with Mad Science.

Yvonne Rose the Public Director of the Pawhuska Library talks about what you can expect.

The event runs from 12:45-1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. The Pawhuska Public Library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave.

Photo Courtesy of the Pawhuska Public Library Facebook Page